Editor, the Advocate:
On behalf of Cody Rader, fire chief, and the Raisin Volunteer Fire Department, I would like to say thank you to everyone for their continued support in making our annual fundraiser a big success this year.
Wesley Joel Schmidt, President, Victoria
