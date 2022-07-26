Editor, the Advocate:
Our Ruby Begonia hopefuls raced this weekend at our annual Rally for Ruby and our Ruby Begonia turkey was selected. Ruby will race Paycheck at Turkeyfest, Oct. 7-9, and you are invited to the big 50th celebration.
I want to thank our incredible Turkeyfest Board of Directors for their dedication and our Cuero Turkeyfest Race Team, comprised of Trent Kainer, Butch Prause, Joel Hilburn and ShaNon Henson.
Thanks to our race team sponsors Cuero Pecan House, Cuero Lube & Tire, Exibix, Inc. and Benny Boyd Partners Chevrolet Buick GMC. A big thank you to the City of Cuero, Cuero Chamber and Cuero Main Street for allowing Rally for Ruby to be held downtown.
Rally for Ruby was a community-wide celebration thanks to entertainment provided by Matt Moeller (sponsored by Ranch House Spirits & Gifts) and our vendors Stir Soda Shoppe, 5D Travelin’ Tavern and KBs BBQ.
Save the dates for the 50th annual Turkeyfest — Oct. 7-9th — and to get your pre-sale tickets online starting in August. Headliners include Austin Meade, Giovannie & The Hired Guns, Shenandoah, Los Texmaniacs, Flatland Cavalry, Diamond Rio and more. Don’t miss it.
Brenda Martin, president of Cuero Turkeyfest Board of Directors, Cuero
