Letters to the editor

Editor, the Advocate:

Our Ruby Begonia hopefuls raced this weekend at our annual Rally for Ruby and our Ruby Begonia turkey was selected. Ruby will race Paycheck at Turkeyfest, Oct. 7-9, and you are invited to the big 50th celebration.

I want to thank our incredible Turkeyfest Board of Directors for their dedication and our Cuero Turkeyfest Race Team, comprised of Trent Kainer, Butch Prause, Joel Hilburn and ShaNon Henson.

Thanks to our race team sponsors Cuero Pecan House, Cuero Lube & Tire, Exibix, Inc. and Benny Boyd Partners Chevrolet Buick GMC. A big thank you to the City of Cuero, Cuero Chamber and Cuero Main Street for allowing Rally for Ruby to be held downtown.

Rally for Ruby was a community-wide celebration thanks to entertainment provided by Matt Moeller (sponsored by Ranch House Spirits & Gifts) and our vendors Stir Soda Shoppe, 5D Travelin’ Tavern and KBs BBQ.

Save the dates for the 50th annual Turkeyfest — Oct. 7-9th — and to get your pre-sale tickets online starting in August. Headliners include Austin Meade, Giovannie & The Hired Guns, Shenandoah, Los Texmaniacs, Flatland Cavalry, Diamond Rio and more. Don’t miss it.

Brenda Martin, president of Cuero Turkeyfest Board of Directors, Cuero

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.