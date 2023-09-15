Editor, the Advocate:
Random Thoughts.
Mercy is spelled G o d.
Unknown charitable giving has the most spiritual value.
Commitment is scary.
Forgive someone, so that we ourselves will be forgiven.
Holiness is for everyone.
Receiving the body, blood, soul and divinity of Christ (Holy Communion).
When bad things happen to us, it’s our reaction that counts.
Practicing Catholics are obligated to attend Mass on Sundays.
Failure never defines us as a person.
Do you wake up in the morning saying good morning Lord, or, Good Lord it’s morning?
Sin is contagious.
Successful marriages are based on trust and effective communication.
When death comes, will it find you in the state of grace or the state of sin?
Artificial Intelligence gives God a headache.
Love is unconditional and expects nothing in return.
Soulfully speaking, cellphones can be deadly.
Physical or mental abuse should never be tolerated in a relationship.
Death tears down the curtain of time.
There are three wills of God.
Marriage is between one man and one woman.
Don Jank, Victoria