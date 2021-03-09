Editor, the Advocate:
I did not know Mr. McCoy personally but I would like to express my condolences to his family on his sudden passing. I was shocked, as I’m sure everyone was, when I opened Sunday’s newspaper.
You can often know the character and integrity of a person by listening to them speak a few times.
I watch the city council meetings and after a few times I knew that we had elected a great mayor for our city. Mr. McCoy was a man of wisdom and compassion.
He truly cared about all people. He would often mention the underprivileged and underserved of our community. He was a voice for the voiceless.
Gone too soon but we thank God for his service to all.
Helen Cannady, Victoria
