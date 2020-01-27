Editor, the Advocate:
Here in Victoria we are embarking on the 33rd annual candlelight March for Life!
The March for Life is an annual peaceful rally held in Washington, D.C. – in support of life and against abortion. It is held close to the anniversary of January 22, 1973, when abortion on demand was made legal in the Roe v Wade case.
This peaceful demonstration brings to light the truth concerning the greatest human rights violation of our time, which is legalized abortion on demand.
Legalized abortion has hurt countless women and taken over 61 million babies who were never given the chance to live.
This is why we march! All human life is sacred.
We need to shine a light on what abortion really is, the taking of an innocent life.
In America, I am sad to say, we have that choice to take the life of our own babies or let them live. Women have a right to choose – choose life.
There is hope! We have a president who is Pro Life. He has already proven that by the accomplishments he has made:
- Appointed prolife Judges
- Permitted states to defund Planned Parenthood of the Title X funds
- Stopped tax dollars funding abortion overseas
- Protected the rights of health care workers who do not want to participate in abortion
- Allowed states to defund Planned Parenthood of Medicaid funds
- Cut Planned Parenthood’s Tax X funding by up to $60 million
- Canceled huge contracts for taxpayer-funded experimentation with body parts of aborted babies
Abortion is the most significant human rights abuse of our time.
Together let’s take a stand for the unborn!
Please join us to show your commitment to the Right to Life Movement.
The Candlelight March will take place Thursday.
We will gather at 6:30 p.m. in downtown DeLeon Plaza, the march will begin at 7 p.m. Please bring a flashlight.
We will recite a rosary and walk to Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church where we will have our guest speaker.
Those who cannot walk can meet at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. There will be transportation back to DeLeon Plaza.
Everyone who is Pro-Life is encouraged to come!
This year we will have a national speaker following the march. She is also speaking at the rally in Washington, DC. She has a very powerful story you don’t want to miss!
Bernie Seale, Victoria
