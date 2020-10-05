Editor, the Advocate:
In the upcoming City election the City voters of Goliad have an opportunity to continue responsible, effective government by re-electing Mayor Trudia Preston.
Over the last four years she has led the City Council and staff to address many issues which had been ignored for years. The city has secured large grants which have made possible the drilling of new water well; bids are being received to construct a new well house and storage tank. The first major street and draining project in decades—on Fannin Street, — has been completed.
The city has spent $342,000 to buy a pumper and brush truck for the fire department. The city has seen the addition of a number of new businesses, participated in Main Street and other promotional activities. It has purchased land for future affordable housing. To facilitate enforcement of city ordinances, the City has created municipal court and Mayor Preston is the judge of that court, as well as the city emergency management director. Goliad has improved communication with its citizens through 2-1-1 and automatic alerts.
All of the developments by the City under Mayor Preston's leadership have been done with balanced budgets and audits called "outstanding."
Clearly the City of Goliad is on the move addressing many old problems and moving in some new directions. It needs the continued leadership of Mayor Trudia Preston in order to continue to move forward.
Raymond Starr, Goliad
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.