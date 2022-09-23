Editor, the Advocate:
I’m writing this letter to you for the benefit of our Refugio County Commissioner, Mr. Blaine Wolfshohl and citizens of Tivoli, Texas. Mr. Wolfshohl deserves our thanks for a job well done and our votes come the November 8th elections. He is one hard working and caring County Commissioner and we are fortunate to have him presently and a chance to have him again in the future.
He has done “Yeoman” duty with a very limited budget and much reduced manpower. I can remember when it all was twice what it is now. He and his foreman both participate with the other three regular and one part time employee to keep our “boat afloat”. For anyone desiring such a position anywhere in Texas, you better be ready to work, lead and show up. This job is not for the lazy or egotistical.
So, get registered to vote if your not, go to the polls this November 8th and re-elect Mr. Blaine Wolfshohl, Refugio County Commissioner Precinct 4. He deserves it.
Harley Dallas Ford, Tivoli