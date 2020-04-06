Editor, the Advocate:
I hit a really rough patch when this shelter in place began. I have never done anything like this before but was near the end of my resources. I asked for help using our neighbor app.
The outpouring was overpowering. One neighbor brought me an ice chest full of meat and a bag of canned goods and snacks. I went through all those snacks in about 15 minutes.
I was in desperate need of a mask as I have COPD and the pollen count is so high. (also protection from the virus, Carnivorous correct??)
I have lots of different sizes, many with filters to choose from now. It seems that I had a terrible adverse reaction to a new medication the VA had put me on, and it had crept up on me slowly over the weeks without me truly realizing it. My wife passed nine months ago, or she would have picked up on it fairly quickly. (I now live alone.)
It seems to have taken me forever to realize the problem. All I did was switch back to the old medication and all my problems went away, the severe trembling and body tremors. I truly thought I had gone over the deep edge, this final time. Oscar with the veterans pier support called me this morning to be sure I knew that is what he is there for.
I have so many numbers of people willing to deliver meals, that I get tears.
I want to offer this not to show what a kind man I am, but to offer gentle council. My cleaning lady called and asked if she should still come in and my immediate response was no.
I began thinking about this and felt sure she depended on this income, I called her back doubled her hours, and gave her a raise.
We both agreed she simply needed to stay away from me.
Douglas “Josef” Halepaska, Victoria
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.