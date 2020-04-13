Letters to the editor

Editor, the Advocate:

Victoria can be proud of the steps Retama Manor under the administration of Mr. Oscar Flores has taken to protect the residents. Staff from housekeeping, dietary, maintenance, physical therapy, administration, nursing and all other departments have been working long hours to keep the facility clean and safe from COVID 19. The nursing staff have the extra burden of maintaining protective isolation of residents to their own halls and rooms meeting all their hour by hour care while honoring each residents individual rights.

My mother, Betty Hadsall, will be 91 May 11th. She receives excellent care and is in better health now then when she arrived 3 years ago.

Everyone in Victoria needs to take this virus as seriously as the long term care/rehab/assisted living/hospital facilities are doing. Please wear your mask when away from your home – do your part to keep all of us healthy.

Julie McElhaney, Victoria

