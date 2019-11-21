Editor, the Advocate:
What stanza of “Dixie” is offensive? I picked cotton when I was a girl on my grandfather’s farm. I would love to go back to those days. Picking cotton, riding to the gin on the back of a trailer. It’s a nostalgic song. Boys were fighting a war and longing for a peaceful time. These boys and young men would have preferred to be in a cotton field instead of a battle field. No different than “Home Sweet Home”, “Danny Boy” or “Aulde Lang Sang”.
So, what stanza is offensive? “I wish I was in the land of cotton, old times there are not forgotten”...
Simone Tipton, Victoria
