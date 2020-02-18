Editor, the Advocate:
I would like to commend Commissioner Gary Burns for taking a stand in favor of transparency and accountability regarding the use of taxpayer funds for the benefit of the county. As questions have arisen regarding elected officials’ management of Hurricane Harvey relief funds, it seems obvious that a full and complete forensic audit will – as Commissioner Burns has contended – best serve taxpayers’ interests.
From reading the Advocate’s articles on the issue, it seems some of the other commissioners as well as Judge Zeller believe it is sufficient to simply determine the relief funds allocated were spent and that various contractors, etc. received said money. However, there certainly seems to be some doubt in taxpayers’ minds as to whether or not our elected officials ensured the work was performed and completed.
To me, there are basic questions county officials are obligated to answer. Have the citizens of Victoria County benefited from their management of taxpayer funds? How will a superficial inquiry ensure that our representatives remain accountable to those who elected them? These questions do not only apply to the issue of Harvey relief funds.
I have expressed serious concerns in the past regarding commissioners’ periodic voting to give themselves raises with little to no public input. Well, there was public input, but the commissioners voted unanimously in favor of their own raises each time. The announcement usually appears as a 1-inch by 1-inch notification in the newspaper’s legal section. Again, how will anything other than a full forensic audit ensure transparency and accountability?
Giving credit where it is due, I think Commissioner Burns’ stance is a testament to his integrity and many years of hard work in Victoria County as an elected official and a long-time small business owner.
It is my sincere hope that our other county representatives will reverse course and do what is not only the right thing but the best thing for the people of Victoria County.
Michael Shockley, Victoria
