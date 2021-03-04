Editor, the Advocate:
When I unwrap my morning paper the first page I look for is the Viewpoints page. Imagine my surprise on Feb. 21 when I find a column written by the notorious Oliver North gushing about the Godliness and virtues of the late Rush Limbaugh.
Rush Limbaugh was a polarizing figure — to put it politely. He was known for broadcasting untruths, wild conspiracy theories and hateful, racist comments. I could not believe the Advocate was publishing such a disgusting column, all written by a convicted felon.
Surely there are other worthy columnists to publish to fill that space on your Viewpoints page without resorting to the type of disgusting column you just printed. I join your reader, Lynn Gallager-Vallejo, requesting you do not print any more of Mr. North’s columns.
Martha Law, Palacios
