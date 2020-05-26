Editor, the Advocate:
We have lived in Copperfield for about two years and have been very pleased overall. Most of us are college graduates and have enough common sense to protect ourselves and others. Enforcing rules that say we must be confined for two weeks following a departure from the property is ridiculous and, according to an attorney I spoke with, cannot be enforced.
My husband is a physician and must come and go as necessary to take care of both in and out patients. I am a Registered Nurse with a bachelor’s degree. Even the idea of checking our temperature at the gate is somewhat unnecessary as running a temp often does not occur in the initial stages of an illness.
All you are doing is separating us from support to and from those around us who need our comfort and support.
Reconsider your “rules” and give us credit for having some sense.
Judith Thompson, Victoria
