Letters to the editor

Editor, the Advocate:

Today is a day for giving thanks to our doctors and nurses who go out of their comfort zone to help people who are sick.

For that, I say a big thank you.

But other people who go out in the open are our mail carriers, Victoria Advocate carriers and the UPS and Fed-Ex carriers as well. They go out of their comfort zones also. I appreciate all of them. I have a sign on my porch thanking our mail person and Victoria Advocate carriers. Without them, we would get no mail or the newspaper to read. And I need my crossword puzzle every day.

So, whenever you see one of them, or even a police officer or firefighter, tell them thank you and mean it. They all receive my big thank you!

And a big shout-out to anyone I forgot to mention.

Amada Villareal, Victoria

