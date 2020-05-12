Editor, the Advocate:
Today is a day for giving thanks to our doctors and nurses who go out of their comfort zone to help people who are sick.
For that, I say a big thank you.
But other people who go out in the open are our mail carriers, Victoria Advocate carriers and the UPS and Fed-Ex carriers as well. They go out of their comfort zones also. I appreciate all of them. I have a sign on my porch thanking our mail person and Victoria Advocate carriers. Without them, we would get no mail or the newspaper to read. And I need my crossword puzzle every day.
So, whenever you see one of them, or even a police officer or firefighter, tell them thank you and mean it. They all receive my big thank you!
And a big shout-out to anyone I forgot to mention.
Amada Villareal, Victoria
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.