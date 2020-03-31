Editor, the Advocate:
I would like to encourage everyone to fly their flag daily to show our unity at this difficult time. Together we are stronger! It doesn’t matter what your choice of faith is – God hears your prayers. It doesn’t matter weather you are a democrat or republican, you are first and foremost an American! Fly “Old Glory” to show your strength, courage and faith in our country.
We will come out of this stronger and more united than ever. God is still in control. God bless America!
Cora Wright, Victoria
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.