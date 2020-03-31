Letters to the editor

Editor, the Advocate:

I would like to encourage everyone to fly their flag daily to show our unity at this difficult time. Together we are stronger! It doesn’t matter what your choice of faith is – God hears your prayers. It doesn’t matter weather you are a democrat or republican, you are first and foremost an American! Fly “Old Glory” to show your strength, courage and faith in our country.

We will come out of this stronger and more united than ever. God is still in control. God bless America!

Cora Wright, Victoria

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.