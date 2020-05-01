Letters to the editor

Editor, the Advocate:

We are in our 70s and shop in Victoria. When we went to WalMart, we put on our mask to go in. If Victoria is requiring the employees of the stores to wear masks to protect the shoppers coming into the stores, why not protect the employees of the establishment by enforcing the masks be worn by the shoppers coming in? That would protect the other shoppers and the employees of the store. Probably 1 out of 7 people were wearing masks when entering the store.

This is only doing half of the job and not protecting the employees which are trying to keep the shelves stocked nor the other shoppers in the establishment.

Don’t try to be such a macho person, put the mask on. They really don’t hurt to wear them.

Billie James, Edna

Editor’s note: The city changed its order requiring employees of businesses to wear face masks to reflect the governor’s order. It no longer requires businesses to have their employees wear face masks, though they encourage it.

