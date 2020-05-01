Editor, the Advocate:
We are in our 70s and shop in Victoria. When we went to WalMart, we put on our mask to go in. If Victoria is requiring the employees of the stores to wear masks to protect the shoppers coming into the stores, why not protect the employees of the establishment by enforcing the masks be worn by the shoppers coming in? That would protect the other shoppers and the employees of the store. Probably 1 out of 7 people were wearing masks when entering the store.
This is only doing half of the job and not protecting the employees which are trying to keep the shelves stocked nor the other shoppers in the establishment.
Don’t try to be such a macho person, put the mask on. They really don’t hurt to wear them.
Billie James, Edna
Editor’s note: The city changed its order requiring employees of businesses to wear face masks to reflect the governor’s order. It no longer requires businesses to have their employees wear face masks, though they encourage it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.