Editor, the Advocate:
In March, our city and county voters will cast their vote for a new Sheriff. Because of our changing world, there are factors we must consider when casting our ballots. I am asking voters to look at our candidates carefully and consider each candidate in terms of the following characteristics:
1. Can the candidate enter the office as an immediate leader and continue to progress in combating crime in an innovative and cost-effective way?
2. Does the candidate have a financial background to develop yearly budgets and meet the financial requirements for the Sheriff’s Office?
3. Will this candidate be able to meet with state and national leaders to hold discussions regarding our local problems and how this relates on a local, state and national level?
4. Are there “conflict of interests” between any present candidates and others in local and state offices?
I have served on the Sheriff’s Office Advisory Board for the past three years. The Sheriff’s Office needs the infrastructure to combat crime in new and innovative ways. We have a candidate who has had 33 years of experience in law enforcement and 15 years experience working with our present SO staff. He meets the qualifications which are important to fill this position. Therefore, I am endorsing Dale Fowler for our new Sheriff. For additional information regarding his qualifications, go to fowlerforsheriff.com or face book to learn the facts.
Sandra Heinrich Strickland, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.