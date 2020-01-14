Editor, the Advocate:
The position of Victoria County Sheriff requires a rare combination of skills for success. Sure, the sheriff needs to understand the intricacies and mechanics of law enforcement, preferably from some personal experience. But perhaps more importantly he or she needs to be a strong leader and administrator with unquestioned dedication and integrity.
Even further, the position requires the diplomacy and communications skills to deal successfully with every level of citizen and other elected officials all the way to the governor.
Dale Fowler possesses that unique combination. I have worked with him in his role as head of the Victoria Economic Development Corporation, watched him bring employers with good-paying jobs to this area and seen his effectiveness in accomplishing his goals. I know him to be a man of his word. We could do a lot worse, but I doubt we could do any better than to elect Dale Fowler as our county sheriff.
Note: It is vital to vote in the March 3 primary. Since no Democrat has filed to run, this election will be decided at the ballot box in March.
John Earle, Victoria
