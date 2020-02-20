Editor, the Advocate:
I felt the need to write my endorsement for James Kurth for County Commissioner, Precinct 3. I have known James for a number of years. We worked together as life coaches for a veterans’ support group that he worked to get started in the Victoria area.
James has been a huge asset to the veterans’ community for the past several years, from his time as the commander at the American Legion to his various volunteer positions he has worked throughout the years.
James has always displayed a high level of professionalism in everything I have seen him do. He is in an honorable man that has the dedication and high caliber leadership characteristics Victoria County needs; he engages with the public to listen to the concerns of the people and will fight for what is best for everyone in Victoria County. His life, military and business experiences will be beneficial to him and Victoria County as one of our county commissioners.
I believe James will be transparent and proactive in his endeavors as a commissioner. The time is now, we need to bring a positive change to Precinct 3. Please get out and vote for James Kurth for Victoria County Commissioner for Precinct 3.
Jason Itz, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.