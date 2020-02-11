Editor, the Advocate:
I am writing to endorse Justin Marr for sheriff of Victoria County.
As a chaplain and pastor working in Victoria County for a number of years now, I have worked with Justin in crisis situations and have found him to be an able and a caring Deputy, consistently placing the needs of his fellow deputies and the people of this county before his own.
He brings to this office true sheriff experience from a law enforcement point of view. Justin has served this Sheriff’s office for 20 years in multiple ways and will bring to the office of sheriff the insights of long-term honorable service and the tenacity needed to lead and serve his fellow officers and the people of Victoria County.
I was an avid supporter of Sheriff O’Connor when he ran for office. At that time, he was exactly what the office needed, someone with business experience to bring the sheriff’s office back to running effectively and that goal was accomplished for a time.
Now, however, we need a true experienced Law Enforcement officer to take the sheriff’s office to the next level, bringing growth and stability to a department suffering with being understaffed and far too many turnovers in deputies.
I am proud as a 20-plus year resident of Victoria County to cast my vote for Sergeant Justin Marr for sheriff of Victoria County so that the sheriff’s office can stand proud, serve and protect well the people of Victoria County.
Mike Singenstreu, Victoria
