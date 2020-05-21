Editor, the Advocate:
I hereby endorse Sgt. Justin Marr for sheriff of Victoria County. Marr is a excellent candidate for sheriff for the following reasons: He will put the citizens of Victoria first, structure the office of sheriff in such a manner that public safety and the safety of the men and women of the office will improve through his leadership.
I have known Justin since 1998 when he was employed with the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office. During that time, I watched him excel in his law enforcement career by being accepted to the police academy and later taking a roll in the enforcement division where he served on the Special Operations team and then promoted to the rank of Sergeant.
During the time I have served alongside Justin, he has displayed a love for our great state of Texas and his community. He his a true Texas lawman and steward.
I have known Justin to be of high moral and ethical stature.
Philip R Dennis, Retired Captain, Victoria County Sheriff’s Office, Victoria
