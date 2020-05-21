Letters to the editor

Editor, the Advocate:

I hereby endorse Sgt. Justin Marr for sheriff of Victoria County. Marr is a excellent candidate for sheriff for the following reasons: He will put the citizens of Victoria first, structure the office of sheriff in such a manner that public safety and the safety of the men and women of the office will improve through his leadership.

I have known Justin since 1998 when he was employed with the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office. During that time, I watched him excel in his law enforcement career by being accepted to the police academy and later taking a roll in the enforcement division where he served on the Special Operations team and then promoted to the rank of Sergeant.

During the time I have served alongside Justin, he has displayed a love for our great state of Texas and his community. He his a true Texas lawman and steward.

I have known Justin to be of high moral and ethical stature.

Philip R Dennis, Retired Captain, Victoria County Sheriff’s Office, Victoria

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.