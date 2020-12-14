Editor, the Advocate:
Thank you to the Victoria Advocate for continuing to print Oceans for Emotions by Elaine Wheat. Her Oceans articles are enjoyable and inspirational.
I would like for the Victoria Advocate to continue printing them every two weeks for the upcoming year. I remember reading Elaine Wheat’s articles with my late husband, Bob, for may years. So many of my friends also enjoy her Oceans for Emotions articles and look forward to reading them in the Victoria Advocate. She wrote for 38 years so there are many outstanding articles from which to choose.
Please consider my request.
Dee Skeete, Victoria
