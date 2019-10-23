Editor, the Advocate:
Victoria is a beautiful city, which I’ve been a resident and a taxpayer since 1976.
I’m rather disappointed how the entries to the city on Business 59 looks both north and south. Business 59 north has all those railroad ties thrown in a pile in the bar ditches and the grass, weeds and trees are growing up around them it. Just looks like no one cares! They could be stacked neatly somewhere that is not in the public eye! Business 59 south of course is another story.
The growth of all those trees next to the road looks unsightly. Don’t know what can be done about it. But if the city owns the gravel pits, it could clear the land around the pits and make a beautiful park to which they could charge an entry fee to offset maintenance cost.
Victoria is a growing city with colleges being here and growing. The better our entries look, it might also attract more businesses.
William Rose, Victoria
