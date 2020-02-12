Editor, the Advocate:
It seems many Americans believe the “grass is greener on the other side of the fence.” Even though socialism appears wonderful, caring and promises to provide government support from cradle to grave, reality is a completely different animal.
Consider a couple of the many nations, which tried socialism and ended up with failed countries and social chaos. According to Walter Williams, columnist, Argentina was one of the world’s top 10 richest nations. After Juan Peron took control of Argentina, he installed “National Socialism” causing the nation to suffer an economic disaster. Next, Nicholas Maduro, an avowed socialist, took control of oil rich Venezuela and has destroyed its economy and caused social chaos.
One would assume based on worldwide failure of socialist nations, Americans would never consider America becoming a socialist nation. So who are the Democrat/Socialist Party’s candidates for president? We have Bernie Sanders, an avowed socialist, including others who support either all or some of the Green New Deal socialist campaign promises. Socialists ignore all evidence of failed socialist nations and always point to “tiny” Scandinavian nations where they claim socialism works. However, Walter Williams quoted Prime Minister Lars Lekke Rasmussen, of Denmark, who said, “I know that some people in the U.S. associate the Nordic model with some sort of socialism. I would like to make one thing clear, Denmark is far from a socialist planned economy. Denmark is a market economy. Scandinavian socialism is a myth.”
If one wants further proof that socialism is a failed system, such proof is already occurring in the U.S. According to The Trace, an independent, nonprofit news organization, there are 20 major U.S. cities with the highest homicide rates. According to Walter Williams, all except one of the 20 cities had Democrat mayors, some of which have ruled for a half century or more. Besides high crime rates in the 20 cities, many have poor schools, social problems, weak economies, high taxes and many are losing their economic base as people are moving to other cities/states.
If one researches the negative effect of socialism in other nations and the USA, it is obvious that same will destroy our nation. Naive Americans who believe in socialism are either in an intellectual coma, or uneducated, unaware or devoted slaves to endless government welfare; or political power brokers/rulers who want to control all aspects of our lives with a big central controlling government.
Allen J. Novosad, Edna
(1) comment
Yawn
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.