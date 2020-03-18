Editor, the Advocate:
In light of the COVID-19 emergency, we should probably revisit what happened during our last flu season (Oct. 1, 2019-Feb. 29, 2020). About 50,000,000+ Americans had a case of the flu and about 20,000+ of those died as a result.
One of the casualties was my 91-year-old sister. She and her 91-year-old husband got sick about the same time in early February and were both admitted to their hospital within 24 hours of each other. My brother-in-law was admitted with pneumonia and went into congestive heart failure but recovered and is now home being cared for by a rotation of his three daughters for now.
My sister was admitted with bilateral pneumonias and went downhill dying within a week with respiratory failure. Both of them tested positive for Type A flu. The couple was living independently in their home of the last 32 years when they got sick. They were still driving, shopping for themselves and taking themselves to their medical appointments.
My sister had mild hypertension and occasional atrial fibrillation. She was not diabetic and her mention was excellent. She should have handled the infection better than her husband who had his first heart attack in his 50s with subsequent surgeries and stents. One explanation of why my sister did poorly could be that she had an exaggerated immune response.
There is a condition called the Cytokine Release Syndrome. When our body is stressed with either a serious infection or an allergic drug reaction (i.e. from a biological medicine) we crank up production of cytokines to help us fight the new stress. These chemically active substances can actually damage bodily organs if produced in excess. The 1918-19 flu pandemic killed as many as 100,000,000 people worldwide and seemed to affect young, apparently healthy individuals more than subsequent flu epidemics.
The reason could have been an exaggerated immune response in that group of patients. The epidemic we are now going through won’t be our last such challenge.
It should make us rethink issues like globalization and open borders, however.
Carleton K. Thompson Jr., MD, Victoria
