Editor, the Advocate:
Before becoming County Commissioner, Gary Burns owned several successful businesses in Victoria. By watching this campaign, I am convinced that Burns is the best candidate for the job. He has saved the county untold thousands of dollars by thinking out of the box.
The additional drive and parking areas at Aloe school, which Burns partnered with VISD to relieve traffic congestion, saved VISD thousands of dollars. He has many ideas on how to save taxpayers money and puts those ideas to work daily.
Gary won’t stoop to mudslinging in the campaign. Burns has $1.5 million in reserve for future emergencies like the WWII storm drains in Quail Creek and other emergencies in Precinct 3.
Burns builds his own roads as opposed to hiring contractors with a savings of 25% to 30%. Gary has many money-saving ideas that he puts to use daily. He has doggedly been after the true facts on the mess at the airport. Look at all he has accomplished and then Vote for Gary Burns County commissioner, Precinct 3.
J. Mannon Mints, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.