Editor, the Advocate:
Thumbs down to our city and county elected officials. They give us no info on outbreaks as to where or when. Why? Scared of big money or contributors?
Why doesn't Victoria have more free testing like we once did? All the surrounding counties do.
One emergency management meeting in the last two months and notice that neither the county judge nor the mayor were present. I sure hope that come election time that people remember the lack of information and communication from our officials.
James Welvaert, Victoria
(1) comment
[thumbup]totally agree..Victorians are on their own. Officials are all about money and not life..
Sorry to say but it's my opinion..
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.