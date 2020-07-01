Editor, the Advocate:
Thanks Dennis Patillo. Thanks for not letting go of this issue on Harvey money spent by the Commissioners Court and thanks Gary Burns for your efforts as well. Seems the court just wants this issue to go away and my fear is that is exactly what will happen.
Folks just don’t seem to be interested in where and on what their tax money is spent, including insurance payments which begin with premiums paid from tax money. Remember, government doesn’t have any money that is not taken from the people.
It appears that our government “leaders” have become dictators of sort; no accountability, no benefit of law. Governor Abbott has entered into a $259 million contract for virus contact tracing without having any input from legislators, nor any benefit of existing law. And he has made it abundantly clear that he has no problem with county judges strong arming their local businesses into forcing mask wearing under threat of fines and loss of business license. Abbott correctly stated that there is no way to force people to wear masks, but, wink-wink, have the businesses force the issue.
Sadly, the four commissioners and county judge will likely be re-elected. Liberty has a price, it is eternal vigilance. We voters don’t seem to be too vigilant.
Bruce Shulter, Victoria
(0) comments
