Editor, the Advocate:
As more and more mass shootings terrorize our country, you’ll hear after each one the mayor of the city where it happened express indignation: “This is outrageous, and it has to stop!” I’m sure, however, that he/she realizes ‘No, it doesn’t have to stop – and it won’t.’ Why should it? The list of Republican senators receiving big payouts from the NRA every year shows in stark detail how scared they are of not being reelected and getting that fabulous loot if they favor better (or any at all) gun legislation, keeps them buried in the pockets of the gun lobby. Who cares if every poll (including the one recently in the Advocate) shows that most Americans want a ban on assault rifles?
It's much easier for Ted Cruz (among many others) to just issue platitudes and condolences for the victims, while they’re really thinking, “Hey, don’t even think about having me do anything that will endanger my bank account and political standing.” “Americans should just quit whining and suck it up.”
And, naturally, we have to, because, as they say, “money talks and — walks.”
The G.O.P. stands for “Gun-obsessed politician.”
Not helping a bit, however, is trashtalk Ben Shapiro lying that the Buffalo shooter didn’t mention Fox News (on his pre-massacre screed) which is known for its divisive ad-hominem rhetoric — but he didn’t need to mention Fox by name; it’s common knowledge that Fox’s Tucker Carlson is virtually making a trademark of his latest conspiracy rant — that Caucasians are scared of “White Replacement Theory” – that immigrants and other races want to replace whites, and of course, there’s also conspiracy whackos like Alex Jones and Fox’s own Mark Levin.
The First and Second Amendments include unlimited freedom to abuse those freedoms; onlookers of hate speech/crimes and gun violence say, “The crime’s unfortunate but isn’t it what makes America great that we have those freedoms to begin with?”
So, using that logic, why “make America great again”? We’re already great. Uh — aren’t we?
Now, like everyone else, I’ll get over it and brace myself for the next bloodbath.
If nothing else, life in the shooting gallery of America is at least not boring.
The NRA and its bought and paid for. Politicians have made sure of that.
Considering the ever-rising body count, isn’t it rather appropriate that Mitch McConnell calls himself the “Grim Reaper”?
Mark Walters, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.