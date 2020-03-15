Editor, the Advocate:
It was extremely unwise for Commissioner Janak to state that a forensic audit could run “into a high six figures,” at their March 9th meeting.
This telegraphs to potential auditing firms that they could be expected to submit bids near that lofty figure of $500,000 plus. Not a good negotiating strategy for the county. This is like a homeowner interviewing prospective contractors to renovate their property and starting the conversation with something like, “I have no idea what this is going to cost me and I’m afraid it’s going to run into hundreds of thousands of dollars. Please give me your best price.” Not smart.
After a few minutes research, I found a typical scenario from a forensic auditing firm with 20 years of experience. They stated that neither the client nor the auditing firm knows at the beginning what the audit will cost because there are too many unknowns.
In one example, the client knew at least $2M was missing and received a quote for $25,000. The audit eventually lasted 18 months and revealed over $7M was stolen going back at least 10 years. The final bill was $300,000 and resulted in a criminal pleading. No one should expect the forensic audit of our county commissioners handling of airport repairs to be anywhere near that expensive unless Commissioner Janak knows something we don’t.
The court needs to make it clear that despite Commissioner Janak’s unfortunate thoughtless statement, it has no intention of starting the bidding anywhere near $500,000.
It should also set spending thresholds that require new negotiations each time the bill reaches a predetermined amount. We all expect commissioners to be responsible stewards of public money.
This includes thinking before you speak.
Rick Collie, Victoria
