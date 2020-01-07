Letters to the editor

Editor, the Advocate:

Iraqi parliament wants to vote to make the U.S.A. remove our 5,000 troops from their country.

This is their right and I agree we should.

If we do, let’s take our 5.3 billion dollars in foreign aid with us.

Bob James, Victoria

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(1) comment

MichaelGomez
Michael Gomez

if it were only that simple. That $750 million embassy in Iraq is our eyes and ears to the Middle East. That’s 5000 troops who won’t be fighting ISIS. We are there in our self -interest. It’s not about saving a dollar or two in for foreign aid,It’s about protecting the other 45,000 troops we have in the Middle East.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.