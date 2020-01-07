Editor, the Advocate:
Iraqi parliament wants to vote to make the U.S.A. remove our 5,000 troops from their country.
This is their right and I agree we should.
If we do, let’s take our 5.3 billion dollars in foreign aid with us.
Bob James, Victoria
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
Editor, the Advocate:
Iraqi parliament wants to vote to make the U.S.A. remove our 5,000 troops from their country.
This is their right and I agree we should.
If we do, let’s take our 5.3 billion dollars in foreign aid with us.
Bob James, Victoria
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
(1) comment
if it were only that simple. That $750 million embassy in Iraq is our eyes and ears to the Middle East. That’s 5000 troops who won’t be fighting ISIS. We are there in our self -interest. It’s not about saving a dollar or two in for foreign aid,It’s about protecting the other 45,000 troops we have in the Middle East.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.