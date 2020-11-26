Editor, the Advocate:
I have recently enjoyed reading Elaine Wheat’s article in the Victoria Advocate. Please do not stop printing her articles on Dec. 31. Please continue to reprint her articles every two weeks for the next year or two. Her Oceans for Emotions have inspired me and I look forward to them.
I am one of the 200 who signed the petition requesting that the Victoria Advocate continue reprinting her articles.
Many of my friends and former co-workers feel the same way.
Gail Brocklebank, Victoria
