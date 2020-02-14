Editor, the Advocate:
Thumbs-up to District 3 County Commissioner Gary Burns. Commissioner Burns faithfully serves his constituents as a steward of our resources.
Gary promptly responds to any concerns regarding road conditions – sending crews for mowing to improve roadway visibility, replacing damaged signs and pothole repairs. He has continued to promote transparency regarding Hurricane Harvey funds; voicing his concerns not for any punitive measures but to improve Victoria county’s response for future disasters.
Please allow Gary Burns to continue his service for Victoria County when casting your ballot.
Julie McElhaney, Victoria
