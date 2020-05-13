Letters to the editor

Editor, the Advocate:

I just wanted to send a giant thank you to Victoria County Deputy Sheriff C. Carter for helping a stranded old lady with a flat tire on Tuesday morning. He was a Godsend. I could not have changed the tire by myself and he immediately offered to take care of it.

He made short work of it, and I am extremely grateful.

Thank you, Deputy Carter, for being such a good Samaritan! Bless you.

Ann Mozisek, Victoria

