Editor, the Advocate:
I just wanted to send a giant thank you to Victoria County Deputy Sheriff C. Carter for helping a stranded old lady with a flat tire on Tuesday morning. He was a Godsend. I could not have changed the tire by myself and he immediately offered to take care of it.
He made short work of it, and I am extremely grateful.
Thank you, Deputy Carter, for being such a good Samaritan! Bless you.
Ann Mozisek, Victoria
