Editor, the Advocate:
Jim Crow law was cited in a front page article in the June 11 edition of the Victoria Advocate about taking down the confederate statue. According to Wikipedia, Jim Crow laws were enacted by white Democratic-dominated state legislatures to disenfranchise and remove political and economic gains made by blacks during the Reconstruction period.
William Richter, Victoria
(1) comment
Exactly but you forgot one thing. They were white southern Conservative Democrats. After the Civil Rights Act of 1964, they left the party and became today’s Republicans.I bet my last dollar that it’s today’s Republicans who are trying to keep the statues of the racist generals of the Civil War from being removed.
