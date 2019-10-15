Editor, the Advocate:
It’s utterly astounding to see people excoriating those ‘wicked’ Democrats when we’ve got a Republican president who:
- Refuses to do anything about gun violence and legislation, even though 90% of Americans demand better gun laws; but instead of serving his countrymen, Trump genuflects before the NRA. (The mass shooting epidemic just doesn’t concern him.) Gee, could the truckload of cash that Wayne Lapierre’s gun bunch contributed to D.T.’s election/reelection campaign possibly have anything to do with it? (Kentucky fried turkey Mitch McConnell gets a similar amount). To make things worse, the NRA has just offered Trump a lot more money for his defense (in the Ukraine phone call matter) if he will forgo any gun legislation. Now, that’s an offer this president can’t refuse!
- Has betrayed environmentally conscious Americans by allowing more and more toxins into our streams and short-circuiting emission standards for vehicles.
- Alters weather maps with a sharpie – simply to ‘prove’ he was right when he told people – falsely – that Hurricane Dorian would hit Alabama. The weather service scolded him (it’s illegal to alter an official weather map) whereupon this “mafia don” took to Twitter to blast the weather bureau and
(of course) the ‘fake news.’
- Whether this president is mentally dysfunctional or just incredibly crooked, or both – this is the character we’ve entrusted with our nuclear codes? Frightening.
It’s absurd to suggest that liberals are dividing the country. The real reason is painfully obvious: People who are offended and outraged by a dishonest, narcissistic president destroying the dignity of the Oval Office with illegal actions, constant lying and endangering our national security by catering to dictators will always be at odds with people who don’t care what a president does and says as long as he “keeps” the economy OK.
The Republican Party has lost all honor and respectability because, as with any cult of sycophants, it’s hard to have any credibility and integrity when your head is lodged firmly inside a corrupt president’s rear end.
With so many impeachable offenses committed by Trump (and William Barr, aka Mr. Toad), you can almost pick your favorite impeachable action – there’s plenty to choose from. Hey, how about the Donald’s intentional ignorance of Russian meddling?
Thanks to the patriotism of the whistleblower(s), the walls are closing in on Donald Trump. Eventually, they’ll crush him – and everyone else in the White House crime family.
Mark Walters, Victoria
