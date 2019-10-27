Editor, the Advocate:
I just want to say thank you to the CrossPointe Dance Project’s “You Are Wanted! Anti-bullying” event at Ethel Lee Tracy Park.
It was a great time for families and friends to gather on the hillside in chairs and blankets and hear the great music.
I hope more bands will play there.
LaVerne Black, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.