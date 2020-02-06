Editor, the Advocate:
We have elections coming up, and I think it’s really important to ask more questions to those running for elections. Such as:
“Are you for equal rights and why?”
This is so important to ask because I know firsthand as a witness, the “n” word was being used in the derogatory manner by those that have high positions. And I am aware that older women of all color have been disrespected by those that are younger than them. There isn’t respect toward age and being female. And I don’t understand this.
I don’t understand how our government allowed it and too, the many more that didn’t agree with it – did not stop it. I am talking about white women being yelled at to keep them quiet and our black community being unfairly treated with loss of opportunities on purpose. This continues to happen. If a racist or woman hater says publicly that they are for equality and explains why – that takes away his/her power to win an election by taking sides behind closed doors, if only a little bit.
And that’s what we all want in America – freedom not to be treated differently because of where we are from or for our skin color or for our gender or religion or any other difference.
Please ask questions about equality. Simple extra questions could make that difference for change.
Another question to ask our candidates is: “What can be done to encourage all minorities to get involved in the voting process?”
Mieko Mahi, Hallettsville
