In a recent column, Barabara Breazeale informs us that God has raised up a “Churchill,” in the person of Donald J. Trump, to lead us through the war against coronavirus. Let us imagine that, in World War II, God had somehow raised up Trump to lead Britain in the war against the Nazis. He addresses the British people:
“We have this Nazi thing totally under control. I think maybe 15 bombs that have fallen on London, and the number will soon be down to zero. That’s a pretty good job we’ve done.
“We’re working with Germany and other countries very closely. I have banned all Germans coming into Great Britain. By April, when it gets a little warmer, it miraculously goes away. But we’re doing great in our country. Everybody has to be calm. We’re prepared, and we’re doing a great job. Just stay calm, and it will go away.
“For the vast majority of Britons, the risk is very, very low. A few thousand died in the bombing raids, but not nearly as many as the models suggested. It would have been much worse if not for the great job that I have done.
“Last year, 37,000 Brits died from the flu. Nothing is shut down, life and the economy go on. We need to open up this country again. I want to see churches full on Easter Sunday. Stock market looks very good to me!
“Some people have been wearing gas masks, so many opinions about that. I don’t see myself wearing a mask, because I have to meet presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings and queens. So with the masks, it is going to be really a voluntary thing. You don’t have to do it. I am choosing not to do it. It may be good. It is only a recommendation.
“We shall go on to the end, we shall fight in the press conferences, we shall fight the Democrats, we shall fight Joe Scarborough, we shall fight the WHO, we shall fight the fake news, we will fight with growing confidence and growing strength on Twitter, and against Twitter. We shall never surrender, or admit that we have done anything less than a spectacular job. Let us therefore brace ourselves and so bear ourselves that if the British Empire lasts for a thousand years, men will say, This was Trump’s finest hour.”
Joseph Crisp, Victoria
Excellent letter, when I wasn’t laughing hysterically, I said to myself, he’s making some very good points. I hope you write another letter next month, I’ll be looking forward to it. You are pretty creative
