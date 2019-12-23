Editor, the Advocate:
I am very dismayed by the purely partisan impeachment of a duly elected president with no evidence of wrongdoing. I fear we are on the verge of undoing our constitution and rule of law through pure hatred for one man. I am thankful to finally have a president who is neither a slick lying lawyer or equally dishonest career politician. This is the first officeholder in my lifetime, and I am a senior citizen, who has kept his promises. Unheard of! With no help from the Democrats and in fact with their animosity and underhandedness, he has accomplished so many things. We have the lowest unemployment rate, great stock market, jobs coming back to America, making trade deals that no other president thought possible, trying to enforce the laws at the border that both parties made law and the list goes on. Our economy is the best it has ever been.
There are more jobs than people seeking them. We are no longer involved in giving away our tax dollars while other countries are off the hook. I am so thankful that the swamp known as our government is being exposed, and I am thankful that Durham will get to the bottom of it. Imagine if the corruption of the FBI, CIA, Justice Department and yes even the last administration had not been uncovered.
If you are unaware of this, you are not getting the truth from your media choice, but you will be enlightened before the next election. I am thankful that my faith allows me to put all of this in the proper perspective with God as my No. 1 priority. It really makes you see how silly it is to hear a Congresswoman arguing about how long a puppy stays with its mother as A.O.C. did. There is also the humor of rewriting a great Christmas song because of some liberals’ view of how stupid they must think women are.
I find it funny that we have to hurry to impeach because of national security, but now we don’t know when or if it will go to Congress. It seems that every day there is some new ignorant idea from liberals, but it does keep the humor in life. I am also thankful to be able to say, “Merry Christmas” and hear it in public again. Thank you, Donald J. Trump!
Most importantly, thank you, God, for this season and your son. Merry Christmas to you all!
Carol Haschke, Port Lavaca
