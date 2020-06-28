Editor, the Advocate:
I am a simple man and look at things in a simple manner. As a simple person, I am amazed, perplexed and disappointed that our commissioners court cannot produce a simple accounting of dollars received and dollars expended in connection with Hurricane Harvey. It’s a matter of debits and credits (cash received and cash expensed) as is taught in any introductory accounting class and practiced by any business that files a federal tax return. Commissioners and judge, walk over to the county treasurer’s office and ask him to show you the different amounts received from all sources and the different amounts expensed from these sources with regard to Hurricane Harvey. Ask him to show you the sources of the receipts and to whom checks were written. Then have the district attorney, another county paid employee, prepare an affidavit for each member of the court and others involved in the receipt and disbursements to sign stipulating that they have had no conflict of interest with regard to Hurricane Harvey funds and that these amounts were, in fact, paid to the sources named on the check or whatever other transfer there may have been. Each disbursement should have a corresponding invoice. It has been my assumption that this is what Commissioner Janak had worked on for so many months to no avail. Incidentally, why wasn’t that task assigned to the county auditor or treasurer instead of Commissioner Janak who has no training or background in accounting?
If this information cannot be produced, resulting in the signing of the affidavit by each involved person, then we may have a much bigger problem than originally perceived and reason to question all county expenditures.
We already know that multiple protocols were broken or dispensed with in spending this public money. Come on guys, this is not rocket science and shouldn’t cost multiple thousands of dollars to resurrect.
Michael D. Parker, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.