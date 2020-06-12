Editor, the Advocate:
Get over it.
What a crock, removing the statue from DeLeon Plaza or any other historical monument.
Do the advocates of removing a historical statue read history?
DeLeon Plaza is named after a famous family in Texas History. They were Spaniards. Spain had sent the more elite families to Texas to settle the new lands.
The Spanish were to use the indigenous people for Texas to build and settle the new lands.
The Indians were used as slaves and indentured servants. This was the custom of the times as was the North Africans raids to Britain, 200 years prior, to kidnap and take as slaves back to Africa.
If we allow the removal of our historical monuments we destroy our history and the lessons learned from that time period.
The obvious next step would be to rename DeLeon Plaza as well as some of the streets in Victoria so not to offend some “snow flake” or anarchist.
I am proud of our history and the lessons learned. I am also proud to have known some of the De Leon family.
Get over it.
Bobby Lane, Cuero
