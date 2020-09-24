Editor, the Advocate:
As long-time subscribers, my family and I enjoy various parts of the print paper.
Throughout the years, topics on the Viewpoints page have made for interesting and informative family conversation. However, I noticed that on Saturdays, the paper has discontinued the Viewpoints section, which means no editorial and no letters to the editor. Ironically, Saturday is the day we have more time to read the paper.
Mondays went to on-line, and Saturdays now have no editorial section. What’s next? I realize that the newspaper business is changing and that fewer and fewer people read print papers and perhaps even on-line newspapers.
Decisions are made for a changing journalism world. However, I think the Advocate should also cater to subscribers who still read the print version.
I hope the Advocate editorial board reconsiders having a Saturday Viewpoints page.
Sincerely,
Mary Ann Wenske, Moulton
Editor’s Note: We made the decision to discontinue the Saturday Viewpoints page to make room for more sports coverage once high school, college and professional sports returned. We looked at several options and decided on this change. We moved some of the Saturday features to our Friday Viewpoints page. With the ever-changing newspaper industry and the pandemic, we remain committed to serving our community with local news, sports and opinions.
