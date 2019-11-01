Editor, the Advocate:
Even though I am a registered member of a political party, in this time of political upheaval, I find that neither of the major parties adequately represent me. But I do feel compelled to correct an apparent falsehood in a letter to the editor printed in the Advocate Saturday Oct. 26. In that letter the author wrote, “House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has now started an impeachment inquiry, but a closed inquiry with no Republicans present”. To my knowledge that inquiry is being held by the House Judiciary Committee. A quick search of govtrack.us/congress/committees/HSJU reveals that the committee is composed of 17 Republicans and 23 Democrats by my count.
Through the years I have developed several relationships with journalists that have earned my respect for their integrity. I find it disappointing that the editors of the Advocate participated in the propagation of this falsehood.
William J. Coons, Victoria
