Letters to the editor

Editor, the Advocate:

In response to Ron Green’s article about Refugio playing the song “Dixie”: Get a life, and let others enjoy their heritage. I’ve heard and sang the song “Dixie” all my life, not once did I ever consider it racial!

To those offended by the song “Dixie,” I would suggest you consider when we as a people start banning everything that offends someone, soon we won’t be that free nation that our founders wanted, instead we’ll be a nation controlled by small weak-minded people in and/or out of the government.

“Dixie” was one of Elvis Presley’s big hit songs, I just don’t think people thought anything about slavery when he sang it. It’s just a song about southern heritage.

Don’t even try taking that away from me!

Doyle Maxwell, Telferner

