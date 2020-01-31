Editor, the Advocate:
I have been following the dilemma of pedestrians crossing Rio Grande Street near the H-E-B. In my opinion, the solutions offered so far really don’t solve the issue. They are terribly costly and have some undesirable results.
A traffic light at the Azalea Street and Rio Grande Street intersection will result in a traffic jam we don’t want to deal with.
This light will back up or block the traffic between this light and the light at the Laurent Street intersection. Pedestrians will begin to cross the street through these stopped autos and then be in the middle of the traffic when it suddenly begins to move again. We don’t want this.
Now, the pedestrians must time their street crossing of seven lanes of traffic to whenever traffic from both directions and the turn lane is clear.
This is a challenge. I suggest that we place a “Pedestrian Safety Island” in the median (left turn lane) between the two bus stops that are now in place.
This will give the pedestrians a safe place to stop, catch their breath, and wait for the traffic to clear from the other direction after they have crossed the first three lanes.
This “Safety Island” can be constructed by using the portable concrete traffic control barriers, making a diamond shaped space approximately 7 feet wide by 16 feet long with a gap on each side to allow the pedestrians an opening through which to enter and exit.
A sand barrel on each end would add a bit of cushion if someone decided to strike the “island.”
Also, a couple of solar lights (with batteries) would be nice, especially at night to make the “island” more visible to traffic.
If it was ever determined that this is not a good solution, it could be easily removed and the cost of the whole effort would be minimal.
Just think about it.
Bob Schumann, Inez
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.