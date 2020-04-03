Editor, the Advocate:
There is a projection that 82% of the population will get COVID-19 causing 2.2 million deaths. My question is, how many people have to die before people start realizing how serious this disease really is? This is not the time to party!
It may take years to recover, if we ever do recover! Please don’t behave like children. This is especially true of our politicians. Lead! Don’t contrive to see how much money you can make.
Pray, and try to find a way out of this mess. Vote for moral, God fearing people who sincerely love this country and all our people, the way God loves us.
John Hanning, Inez
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.