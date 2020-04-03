Letters to the editor

Editor, the Advocate:

There is a projection that 82% of the population will get COVID-19 causing 2.2 million deaths. My question is, how many people have to die before people start realizing how serious this disease really is? This is not the time to party!

It may take years to recover, if we ever do recover! Please don’t behave like children. This is especially true of our politicians. Lead! Don’t contrive to see how much money you can make.

Pray, and try to find a way out of this mess. Vote for moral, God fearing people who sincerely love this country and all our people, the way God loves us.

John Hanning, Inez

