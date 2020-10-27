Editor, the Advocate:
I was sitting
By my window
With nothing much to do
But fill my head
With positive stuff
Instead of virus stew.
Just outside my window
A big bird cocked his head
And with a beep
He began to cheep
And this is what he said.
Hello in there
Ole wingless one
I was just aflying by
Saw you there
In your rockin’ chair
As if you’re bout to die.
You should be
Like me
Ole wingless one
With a leap and flutter
Or two
I’m up and up and outta here
Into the endless blue.
Come with me
Ole wingless one
We’ll fly o’er
Land and sea
We’ll ride the
Wind and thermals
We’ll be so fancy-free.
Come with me
Ole wingless one
And when the day
Is done
We’ll bow
In grateful gratitude
To the setting sun.
I left my card
Ole wingless one
On your window pane
So you’d know
I happened by.
It’s just a little stain.
And now it’s time
To say goodbye
You’ll know just where
To find me
Somewhere up there
Within the sky
With feathers
Just behind me.
Bob Martin, Victoria
