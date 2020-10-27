Letters to the editor

Editor, the Advocate:

I was sitting

By my window

With nothing much to do

But fill my head

With positive stuff

Instead of virus stew.

Just outside my window

A big bird cocked his head

And with a beep

He began to cheep

And this is what he said.

Hello in there

Ole wingless one

I was just aflying by

Saw you there

In your rockin’ chair

As if you’re bout to die.

You should be

Like me

Ole wingless one

With a leap and flutter

Or two

I’m up and up and outta here

Into the endless blue.

Come with me

Ole wingless one

We’ll fly o’er

Land and sea

We’ll ride the

Wind and thermals

We’ll be so fancy-free.

Come with me

Ole wingless one

And when the day

Is done

We’ll bow

In grateful gratitude

To the setting sun.

I left my card

Ole wingless one

On your window pane

So you’d know

I happened by.

It’s just a little stain.

And now it’s time

To say goodbye

You’ll know just where

To find me

Somewhere up there

Within the sky

With feathers

Just behind me.

Bob Martin, Victoria

