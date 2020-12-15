Editor, the Advocate:
I saw in this paper this past Sunday that Charley Pride passed away. He brought lots of pleasure to so many. Rest in peace.
What I’m wondering is why it was chosen to use the phrase “Black country music superstar.“ Why? Why did this paper chose to point out his blackness? A country music superstar would’ve done just fine. Or human being. But someone chose to separate him by race.
Don Andres, Victoria
Editor’s Note: For most of us who grew up listening to the magical voice of Charley Pride we didn’t hear race as he performed, but we cannot deny his race was a big factor in his success. He was a legend and ground breaker in country music. He opened the doors for many Blacks and other minority performers at a time when the country music industry was made up of mostly white men. Through his work and talent he became a legend in the entertainment industry. To not recognize his race and the barriers he broke would be ignoring an important part of his success.
