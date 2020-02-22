Editor, the Advocate:
An elected official decides to run for reelection. Receiving pressure from others and their own insecurity about being reelected, they begin a campaign of casting doubts.
Bypassing the members of their department, they go directly to the news media to report questions about a project. Forgetting that it was a project they had voted for, they began a campaign of criticizing others they worked with.
A campaign which upsets the whole county. A campaign which causes some to believe that millions of dollars are missing. A campaign which cast doubts of the integrity on the four other people they would have to work with if reelected. A campaign which has left a cloud of doubt over the heads of others. A campaign which in building up their self-described “black sheep” image has hurt and possibility destroyed the images of others. Had this elected official been doing their job, the questions and the doubts they raised would not have been necessary.
I do not live in Precinct 3, but I do live in Victoria County. So, I am concerned about how the re-election of Gary Burns will affect the effectiveness of the entire Commissioner’s Court. How will it affect the residents of Precinct 3 when a project needs the approval of the whole court? Because of the above-mentioned actions of Gary Burns, I question how effective he can be if reelected.
I don’t know who a Precinct 3 voter should vote for. But I do believe it should not be Gary Burns.
Del Jaschke, Victoria
